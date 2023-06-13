Connect with us

News

Kogi Decide: Tough Battle For APC As Kogi East Endorses SDP Flagbearer, Ajaka

Published

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) may be heading for a very tough governorship race without the consent of Kogi East, the senatorial district with the highest votes in the state.

Categorically, Kogi East yesterday endorsed the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Ajaka, as its consensus candidate for the governorship election billed to hold on November 11, 2023 in Kogi State.

Kogi East with the majority votes in the state holds the ace in determining who becomes governor in the confluence state.

Chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee, Gabriel Aduku, who unveiled and presented the candidate to the people of Kogi East in Abuja on Monday, noted that Ajaka’s endorsement was the outcome of report by the committee set up by Ukomu Igala Organisation to address the problems of Kogi East’s political backwardness.

Aduku explained that the committee settled for Ajaka after carefully examining his capacities, popularity/acceptability, and network as well as in consideration of the various recommendations and reports received from the grassroots.

He declared: “On behalf of the alliance working groups under the auspices of the Kogi East Elders Committee, I announce Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of the SDP as the Kogi East consensus candidate.

“We want to use this medium to call on all other candidates to please rally round Ajaka for the sake of the entire Kogi to ensure our victory at the poll.

“We plead that the candidates collapse their structures to close ranks with the other candidates and work together to achieve the desired aim”.

The chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee said the zone had remained backward in terms of development.

He noted that the zeal by many to revamp this backward trend led many residents to throw their hats into the ring to contest for the state’s Nov. 11, 2023 governorship election.

Aduku noted that due to the multiplicity of candidates vying for the number one seat, Ukomu Igala organisation had to set up a committee in order to also streamline the number of candidates.

He said they were joined by Igala-Bassa Relief and Development Initiative, Igala Elders Consultative Forum, Ojulu Agbadufu, Igala in Focus, Political Critical Stakeholders and over 40 platforms to search for a consensus candidate.

