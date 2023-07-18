Connect with us

Labour Rejects New Fuel Price, Asks Federal Govt To Retrace Steps

Published

The Nigeria Labour Congress has protested the N617 rise in the price of gasoline at the pump, claiming that Nigerians continue to reject the change.

Comrade Benson Upah, the congress’ head of communication and public affairs, responded to the development by revealing that the rise poses a serious threat to the socioeconomic stability of the populace, as well as to their enterprises, sources of income, and way of life.

The labour center advised the federal government to backtrack from its plan to push petrol prices as high as N1,000 per liter.

He claimed that the congress has yet to be persuaded of the benefits of development for the populace, the economy, or the restoration of public optimism.

This increase is unacceptable to the Congress since it seriously jeopardizes the socioeconomic security of the populace, including their enterprises, incomes, and means of subsistence.

No sensible government, behaving fairly, leaves its national currency completely to the storms of the market, as this could have unexpected effects, as we had previously stated.

“The new pump price points to a potential increase to N1000 or more per litre in the near future. It makes life unpredictable and planning challenging.

We suggest that the government reverse its course from this expedition. The populace is not content. It’s important not to take their composure for granted, he continued.

____

