Minister Orders Arrest Of Uyo Lawyer For Assaulting Wife

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye has ordered the arrest of an Uyo-based lawyer known as Mr Ebong for assaulting his wife in a viral video.

Ohanenye issued the arrest order in a statement via her official X handle on Monday.

Recall Ebong was seen in the video standing over his bloodied wife, who was appearing in her underwear.

It took the intervention of several people in the neighbourhood to stop him from beating her.

A bystander also accused the man of beating his wife for more than four years.

The minister stated, “Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Nigeria has ordered the arrest of this demonized lawyer Mr Ebong, who must face the law squally and I promise this act can not be swept under the carpet.”

Ohanenye insisted the lawyer would face the law irrespective of the wife’s refusal to push for prosecution.

“Even if the woman decides she doesn’t want her husband to be sued, due to family pressure. the man must face the law as justice will have its way.”

She also reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to ending gender-based violence in the country

“This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalization of women.”

“As I have always emphasised, this is a ‘Renewed Hope’ government, and such an act cannot be allowed in our country.”

