MURI Is The Answer To The Call for Responsible  Leadership in Kogi

Alhaji Muri Ajaka, the Social Decomcratic Party (SDP) candidate in the upcoming November 11 gubernatorial election has been described as the best candidate that can deliver on responsible leadership.

Mr I.D Ijele Director new media

Muri/Sam Campaign Organization in a press statement said Alhaji Muri Ajaka resonates in the Race for the Governor of Kogi State and the remain the only candidate that cuts across the various socio-political strata of the Confluence State.

Part of the statement reads;

“One candidate has transversed the length and breadth of the State like a Trojan Horse promising to fix the problems that trouble one of the most strategic States in Nigeria. And that candidate is Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka fondly and affectionately called MURI by Nigerians home and abroad.”

“Muri is not the traditional politician that places personal gain above the well-being of the people. Muri believes that a true leader must be committed to delivering the promises of democracy. Muri has consistently maintained that his vision in politics and one for which he seeks the high office of Governor is to create a subnational State that thrives on equality, equity and sustainable development for the benefit of all regardless of their geo-demography.”

“Muri’s mission is to build a leadership that is focused on attitudinal/behavioural reorientation where the citizens of the State direct, dictate and motivate far-reaching governmental policies and programs. Muri believes that a true leader leads from behind. And Muri is committed to being the Servant Leader that Kogi State badly needs.”

“Having thrown his hat in the ring as the race for Governor of Kogi State hots up, the Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party SDP, this great Son of Kogi and an achiever of no mean degree comes to the fray as the most prepared and the most committed to turning Kogi State around, little wonder Governor Yahaya Bello and his candidate Ododo are scared stiff.”

“Muri has a Manifesto that speaks profoundly about the challenges that confront Kogi and profers a 7 Point Agenda as a solution. His 7 Point Agenda addresses amongst other things, Security, Economy, Education, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Tourism.”

“Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka MURI is a goal-getter with deep passion for Youth inclusiveness in governance, and he believes that if a society must move forward the place of women in leadership must be assured and protected. Do you yet wonder why the camapign train of Muri/Sam Campaign Organization is the most formidable in the race for the LUGARD HOUSE, Lokoja?”

“Do you yet wonder why everyday Kogi State Stakeholders across the world are reaching out to Kogites to support Muri for Governor? Do you yet wonder why the APC, the PDP and the LP in Kogi State are scared of the deafening profile of Muri? Indeed with Muri in the saddle as the next Governor of Kogi State, a Greater Kogi State is achievable.”