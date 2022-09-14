Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

My Administration Has Done Extremely Well, Says Buhari

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration has done “extremely well” but those who are supposed to commend his government for his achievements have failed to do so.

“In terms of time and resources, this administration has done extremely well. I have to say it because those who are supposed to say are not saying it. I don’t know why,” the President said in Owerri, the Imo State capital when he was hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma after he commissioned some projects by the latter’s government.

The President once again blamed previous administrations, and the elite, for the state of the country.

“To be frank with you, I blame the Nigerian elite for not thinking hard about our country,” the President said.

“Between 1999 and 2015 when we came in, I will like people to check the Central Bank and the NNPC, the average production was 2.1 million barrels per day.”

He said the country was earning way more at the time but that did not reflect in terms of development.

“Look at the state of infrastructure, look at the road…look at the railway, it was virtually killed. (In terms of) Power, we are still struggling,” he added.

“But when we came in, unfortunately, the militants were unleashed, production went down to half a million bpd.”

The President also defended his handling of the Boko Haram insurgency, saying that before he came into office in May 2015, Boko Haram terrorists controlled local governments in Borno State but that has become a thing of the past.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Improving Judges’ Welfare FG’s Agenda, Says Malami

The Federal Government, on Monday, said improvement in the remuneration and conditions of service of judicial officers would remain uppermost on the agenda of...

2 days ago

News

IPOB: Nobody Can Threaten Buhari – Imo Gov

  The Imo State Government has dismissed the threat issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu...

3 days ago

News

Inability to Meet OPEC Quota Deprived Us of Revenue – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that with the high price of oil in the world markets, producing at about half our OPEC quota has...

4 days ago

News

BREAKING: Court extends order stopping Buhari, NBC from shutting down 53 broadcast stations

The Federal High Court in Lagos has extended the order stopping President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from revoking the licenses...

6 days ago

Copyright ©