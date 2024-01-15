Nabeeha: My Friend Raised N50m Ransom For Nabeeha’s Sisters – Pantami

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, has announced the raising of N50 million ransom for the remaining abducted sisters of Al-Kadriyar family.

Daily Trust had reported how bandits invaded Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday night, and abducted a man and his six daughters.

They had released the father and asked him to raise N60 million for his daughters freedom.

The criminals had given an ultimatum of Friday for the ransom to be paid, but the family raised N30 million, which they rejected and killed Nabeeha, the eldest child.

After killing Nabeeha, the bandits raised the ransom to N100 million, threatening to kill the other siblings if the money was not paid.

Nigerians were hit with the tragic news of the death of Nabeeha, a 500-level student of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

As the sad news travelled across, the former minister announced that he spoke with “a friend and a brother” who wanted to pay N50 million from the ransom demanded by the criminals.

He wrote, “Alhamdu lil Laah! I am personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals. However, since it becomes clear, we lost our daughter Nabeeha yesterday, and the 5 remaining daughters have been threatened, as I spoke with the father on the matter yesterday and today.

“Furthermore, I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60m immediately. I conveyed the account number of the father of pur daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly. Any additional amount earlier generated from yesterday, the father can use to treat the daughters and other family members in sha Allah.”

He also prayed for the donor as well as praying for the security of the country.

The ex-minister also condoled with the family of the slain student and prayed for the departed soul to be rewarded with paradise.

“May the Almighty Allah reward the brother and friend with Jannatul Firdaus for the donation. May He also reward all those who contributed in any way with Jannatul Firdaus, too,” he prayed

“May He also forgive Nabeeha and rescue her sisters. May the Almighty also help our security agencies to bring an end to these challenges. May Nigeria be a better place for all of us,” Pantami added.

