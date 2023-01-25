Naira Hoarding, Fuel Scarcity Won’t Affect My Victory – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has blamed the lingering fuel scarcity and hike in the fuel price in the country on the handiwork of some saboteurs.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday, during the presidential campaign held at the MKO Abiola stadium, Abeokuta.

Many Nigerians have been groaning over the scarcity of fuel and the hike in the pump price ranging from N270 to N400 per litre.

The flag bearer who spoke in Yoruba while addressing the crowd said there was a deliberate move by some people he described as saboteurs to derail the coming elections.

Tinubu who did not reveal the identity of the people behind the scarcity also accused the same people of hoarding the currency to stop the coming election.

He however urged the people to endure the pains and ensure they cast their votes for him, regardless of fuel scarcity and hike in the pump price.

Tinubu who was flanked by his running mate Kashim Shetima, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, pioneer national chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande; Deputy Director of Campaign organisation, Adams Oshiomole among others, said the APC will win the election.

He said, “They keep fuel, they keep money, they are the ones who know why they are doing that.

“If you like, change the ink of the naira. We are going to win and the PDP will fall down.

“The city boy is here. I am the son of the soil. We will take the government from them. The bad people.

“They don’t want the election to take place. They want to stop the election. Will you allow them?”

