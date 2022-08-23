Obi Cubana Set to Unveil New Housing Project in Abuja

The Chairman of Cubana Group, Mr. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has revealed partnership with Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited for the development of a mixed housing project in Abuja, Thisday reports.

The partnership was designed to provide about 10,000 units of residential assets for low and middle income earners, civil servants and others who are desirous of quality accommodation for residential purposes.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, ahead of official ground breaking ceremony of the Hill City Community housing project scheduled for September 1, Obi Cubana stated that the partnership between Casa Cubana, owned by the Cubana Group, and Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited would offer prospective subscribers global standard residential assets that would guarantee a live, work and play benefits in a well-developed, highly urbanised district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Affordable housing is a major concern for most residents of Abuja and the new Smart City, Hill City Community housing project is carefully planned and designed to address the challenges of access to quality housing at affordable flexible ownership terms.

“It will also be built by young Nigerians who will be engaged through direct means. Obi Cubana says it is another way for him to contribute to humanity through creating employment while bridging the prevailing housing gap,” the statement added.

Speaking on the inspiration for the housing project, Obi Cubana further stated that he was determined to create jobs for youths while solving the challenge of affordable housing for majority of Nigerians who are seriously negatively affected by housing shortages across the country.

He further hinted that similar projects were being planned for Enugu, Lagos and Akwa, Anambra state.

According to him, the Hill City Community housing project in Abuja, was carefully located in a secured environment with proximity to the Abuja Airport and other major destinations within the Federal Capital city. In the development of the project, architects, engineers and other consultants would be recruited through an open engagement process where everyone who is innovative, creative, competent and passionate would be engaged in the new smart city development.

He said the project has full approvals with complete tarred access road.

“The partnership will afford low income earners quality housing options and will offer subscribers the advantage of building by themselves, if they choose to, while complete and standardised infrastructure such as central sewage system, water system, inner roads, parking, security and other facilities will be provided by the facility owners.

“A mixed housing development, the Hill City Community will include The Bluebill which comprises of 5 Bedroom Detached Duplex with 2 Bedroom BQ, The Tulip which is a 4 Bedroom Detached Duplex with Attached Bedroom BQ, the Lotus which is a 3 Bedroom Detached Duplex, The Primrose, a 3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex, The Lavender another 2 Bedroom Semi Detached Duplex, and The Jasmine, another 3 Bedroom Terrace Duplex and Cherry Blossom, a 2-bedroom Terraced Duplex.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.