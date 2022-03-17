Obiano’s Wife, Bianca Ojukwu Fight Dirty at Soludo’s Inauguration

There was disbelief at the inauguration of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State when the wife of the outgone Governor Willie Obiano, Mrs Ebelechukwu was slapped by Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at the event on Thursday.

The incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

According to NAN reports, dignitaries, including the immediate-past Governor Obiano were already seated when Mrs. Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where Mra Ojukwu, the widow of the late Biafran Leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, was seated.

Both women had to be separated by security agents and some personalities as they exchanged slaps at the inauguration of Soludo.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband, Willie Obiano left the venue.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs. Obiano off the hold of Ojukwu, who was visibly shocked at the action.

