Ondo Amotekun Intercept Over 150 Suspected Invaders Who Hid Under Rice Bags

Men of the Ondo State security network agency, the Amotekun Corps, have apprehended over 150 suspected invaders of northern extraction in Akure, the state capital, Channels Television reports.

The persons were intercepted around 6:30 am on Thursday, along the Akure/Ado-Ekiti Highway during a stop and search operation by the corps.

The drivers of the two trucks conveying the invaders claimed they are coming from Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states to Ondo State.

While addressing newsmen in Akure about the incident, the Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that they hid under bags of rice and beans in the trucks, noting that they could not tell their mission in the state.

He added that some charms and photographs were found on them while the motorcycles in their possession did not have valid papers.

Adeleye explained that the travelers will be interrogated and profiled before sending them back to their bases.

