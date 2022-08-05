Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ondo Amotekun Intercept Over 150 Suspected Invaders Who Hid Under Rice Bags

Published

Men of the Ondo State security network agency, the Amotekun Corps, have apprehended over 150 suspected invaders of northern extraction in Akure, the state capital, Channels Television reports.

The persons were intercepted around 6:30 am on Thursday, along the Akure/Ado-Ekiti Highway during a stop and search operation by the corps.

The drivers of the two trucks conveying the invaders claimed they are coming from Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states to Ondo State.

While addressing newsmen in Akure about the incident, the Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that they hid under bags of rice and beans in the trucks, noting that they could not tell their mission in the state.

He added that some charms and photographs were found on them while the motorcycles in their possession did not have valid papers.

Adeleye explained that the travelers will be interrogated and profiled before sending them back to their bases.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related

News

Nigeria: Many Injured as Suspected Terrorists Launch New Attack on Owo

Exactly 52 days after terrorists attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo in Nigeria’s southwest Ondo State, killing 40 people and injuring many others,...

July 28, 2022

News

If Terror Attack Continues, We Will Ask Our People To Get Guns – Akeredolu

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has vowed to order the citizens of the state to get guns to defend themselves if the terror attack...

July 16, 2022

News

41 deaths recorded in Owo terror attack as Akeredolu toughens Amotekun law

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has signed into law the first amendment to the Ondo State Security Network Agency Law, which establishes the Amotekun Corps. The...

July 14, 2022

News

Amotekun Arrests 30-Year-Old Man With Fresh ‘Human Parts’ in Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 30-year-old man, Timothy Odeniyi, with fresh human parts. Odeniyi...

February 1, 2022

Copyright ©