Ondo Guber Aspirant, Omo’Oba Jimi Odimayo Commences Local Government Consultation Tour

As the 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State draws near, Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, a leading gubernatorial aspirant in the Ondo State 2024 governorship election, has kicked off his Local Government Campaign Consultation Tour.

In a press statement by Director of Media to Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, Victor Adedeji said Hon. Odimayo’s first stop was Irele Local Government today, where he engaged with leaders and members of the APC, seeking their support for the upcoming primaries.

During his visit to Irele LG, Hon. Odimayo briefed the party members about his accomplishments and the influence he has had on the 2024 budget as a lawmaker.

The legislator said he has accomplished several projects, including drilling boreholes in Iju Oke Oja and Igbotako, providing Subsidy Removal effect allowance to two hundred constituents, appointing eighty-nine (89) aides, organizing Summer Lessons for secondary school students, distributing relief materials to constituents, empowering thirteen girls to Bemore Boot Camp, and distributing laptops to Information Communication Technology students, among other initiatives.

He elaborated to the community that the construction of a Modern Laboratory in Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency has been included in the 2024 Nigerian budget, with plans for execution set to commence shortly.

Hon. Odimayo also outlined additional projects awaiting implementation as per the 2024 budget. These include the construction of integrated solar lights, drilling thirty-five boreholes (35) in Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, and conducting training programs for women and youth in bead making and various other skills.

Hon. Odimayo expressed confidence in securing the party’s ticket and called for the people’s support in the upcoming primaries.

Hon. Shadrack Olowojuni (Segro), the Ondo South Senatorial District Coordinator for Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, along with Hon. Olayinka Alabi, the Former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ondo State, and Hon. Olutayo Babalayo Esq (Olu T), the former APC Youth Leader in Ondo State, encouraged the party’s faithful to actively engage at the grassroots level and mobilize support for Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo’s success in the upcoming primaries.

Mrs Adesuko, Mr Omogunloye Ajigbade, the Oloja of Barogbo Community, Chief Victor Emonesene, and others, expressing their prayers for the triumph of Hon. Odimayo, pledged unwavering support in the April primaries.

Among the prominent figures present were Hon. Shadrack Olowojuni (Segro), the Ondo South Senatorial District Coordinator for Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, High Chief Olamigoke (Baba Jagbale), Chief Femi Moyegun, Chief Segun Ogunwo, Elder Adetuwo, Elder Obajulaye (Baba Dedede), Hon. Femi Okunjemiruwa, Elder Robert Iluyemi, Hon. Stephen Olowodasa, Hon. Idogun Oluwole, Hon. Gbenga Olademehin, Comrade Sola Adekugbe, the Oloja of Barogbo Community, Chief Victor Emonesene, and Mrs. Kekerowo Elfilda, Youth Leaders across the ten (10) wards, Ward Chairmen, among other distinguished APC chieftains in attendance.

In the entourage of the incoming governor were; Hon. Olayinka Alabi, Hon. Babalayo Olutayo (Olu T), Hon. Abiodun Kayode (Olu K), Central Senatorial Women Leader for Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo, Mrs Akinyemi Olabimpe among other important individuals.

