Osinbajo undergoes successful leg surgery

A surgical procedure, performed on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a hospital in Lagos, on Saturday, was successful, the Presidency has disclosed.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, announced that the surgical procedure had been successfully performed, adding that the Vice President was well and alert.

“Doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

“Also, the VP is alert and well,” the statement said.

The Presidency further cited a statement issued by authorities of Duchess International Hospital, where the procedure was performed, which also revealed that Osinbajo would be hospitalised for a couple more days.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days”, said the statement signed by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, Medical Director of the hospital.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Akande in a tweet, revealed that Professor Osinbajo was being prepared for the procedure.

According to the tweet, the surgery had been necessitated by recurring pain in his leg, which is suspected to have been a result of an injury sustained while playing squash.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today,” the tweet stated.

