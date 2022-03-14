Panic as Abba Kyari’s Wife Slumps in Court

There was panic at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday morning when wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP) Abba Kyari slumped.

According to The Nation , the woman slumped when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were leading Kyari and others away from the court premises.

The development followed deferment of ruling on Kyari’s bail application by the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite.

The Judge deferred ruling on applications filed by Kyari, alongside six other persons facing drug trafficking charges that they be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

Kyari was arraigned on eight- count bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, dealing in cocaine, and other related offences.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, are four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Sunday J. Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.