PDP groups storm party’s headquarters with Damagun must go protest ahead of NEC Meeting

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reform Vanguard early this morning led thousands of Nigerian youths to the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abuja to demand for the immediate resignation of the party’s Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagun.

The youths who besieged the party headquarters before its scheduled National Economic Council, NEC meeting also urged the NEC to sanction the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for alleged anti-party activities.

In his address, Usman Seidu, the convener of the PDP reform vanguard said Damagun and Wike have “undermined our collective efforts and jeopardized our very existence as a formidable opposition force.”

“We commend our former National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for his demonstration of unwavering loyalty and love for our party by withdrawing all pending suits against the party in the Court,” he said.

“His actions have paved the way for our great party to move forward, to cleanse our ranks and restore integrity to our leadership. However, the presence of individuals like Amb. Iliya Damagun and Mr. Nyesome Wike within our midst remains a cancerous growth on the body of our party.

“Their actions, tantamount to betrayal, have undermined our collective efforts and jeopardized our very existence as a formidable opposition force. The time has come for the NEC to act decisively. Amb. Iliya Damagun must be removed from his position as Acting National Chairman, in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution.

“He must be replaced with a loyal member from the North Central, someone who embodies the spirit of our party and will work tirelessly for the advancement of its course.

“Furthermore, we cannot turn a blind eye to the continuous presence of Mr. Nyesome Wike within our ranks. His romance with the APC has been handsomely rewarded with his appointment as Minister of the FCT and as such, his stay is a slap in the face of every loyal member of our party.

“The continuous presence of individuals like Damagun and Wike is not just detrimental to our progress; it is a clear and present danger to the very survival of our party. If the party fail to take decisive action against those who have betrayed our trust, then it risk losing the faith and support of it’s loyal members across the country.”

The group, therefore, implored members of the NEC to summon the courage and conviction necessary to take the tough decisions required to reposition the party for greatness.

____

