Police Arrest Cattle Rustlers Behind Herders/Farmers Crisis In Benue

Benue State Police Command, yesterday, paraded nine suspected rustlers, who conspired with criminal herders to rustle cows and shared the proceeds.

The state command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, while parading the suspects, said they specialised in rustling of cattle that fuelled killings in the state.

Anene said: “In recent times, the investigation into herder/farmer conflict in most local governments reveals that some hoodlums from both herder and farmer clans have been fuelling crises in these areas for their gain. There is a need to identify these criminal elements and deal with them in accordance with the laws.

“On 10/4/2020 at about 1700hrs, men of Operation Zenda JTF on patrol in Guma Local Government Area of the state intercepted and arrested one Terwase Nyion aka Orjen and three others while others fled from the scene.

“On 16/4/2023 about 1700hrs, information was received that some hoodlums had attacked herders grazing in Tarkaa council and made away with some cattle.

“Police detectives in the area immediately stormed their hideout and arrested Terdoo Tyo, Meryima Dziegh, Jimeshio Dziegh, Tahar Dziegh and Mercy Iyio, who was already preparing cow meat in the kitchen.”

The PPRO further said the investigation revealed that the syndicate usually conspired with criminal herders to rustle cattle, sell and share the proceeds.

She said: “They go back to the same victims (herders) to deceive them that their cattle were rustled by farmers so as to create crises and have more opportunity to loot from innocent persons.”

She listed the items recovered from them to include one locally made pistol loaded with one round of 9mm live ammunition and four cows.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.