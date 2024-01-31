Connect with us

President Tinubu Condemns Killing Of Ekiti Monarchs, Orders Rescue Of Abducted Pupils

Published

Tinubu_signalng.com
Tinubu_signalng.com

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State.

The Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, were murdered on Monday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu expressed grief over what he called “mindless and brutal bloodletting and pledged that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

President Tinubu condoled with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

Meanwhile, the president has directed the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture was being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes as security of life and property remained the primary responsibility of government.

____

