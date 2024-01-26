Private Jet With VIPs Onboard Crash-Lands In Ibadan

A private jet having about 10 persons onboard including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has crash-landed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

An impeccable source said the jet crash-landed on Friday around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

The jet with registration number, N580KR, missed the runway into the nearby bush.

Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were immediately deployed to the scene. But there was no death or casualty recorded.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Carol Adekotujo, told correspondents over the phone.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Tunji Oketunmbi, said he would revert but he was yet to do so as of press time.

