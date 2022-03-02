Protesters Block NASS Gate Over Rejected Women Bills

Various women groups have blocked the Federal Secretariat axis entrance of the National Assembly to protest the outcome of the voting on constitutional amendment, The Nation reports.

They were not allowed access into the National Assembly by security agents.

The gate was locked against them.

During the voting in the National Assembly on Monday, the Bills promoting the interest of women were thrown out.

The bills bordered on special seats for women in the legislature, indigenes hip, citizenship and 35 per cent party leadership.

The women insisted they would not leave until they meet the leadership of the National Assembly.

As of the time of filing this report the gates to the National Assembly were still blocked.

The women insisted they must know how each lawmaker voted.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.