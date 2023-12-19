Safe Schools Program in Nigeria: Group Kick Against Zero Allocation in 2024 Budget

Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations and International donors partners has kicked against the zero allocation in the 2024 Budget for the safe schools program

The coalition led by Hon. Inalegwu Adaje in Abuja on Monday called on the Tinubu administration to as a matter of urgency reconsider the development.

Adaje while addressing the press in a protest on Monday called on the leadership of the National Assembly,

Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the number of out of school children and the effect it will bring to the larger Society.

Adaje said Nigeria abandoning this Children on the street will mean providing recruiting ground for Boko Haram, ISWAP, Kidnappers and Bandits.

This what zero allocation portends for the future of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said the safe school special project was a concerted effort by the international community and the Nigerian government to ensure “a protected and safe learning environment” for learners , teachers and others in troubled communities across the country.

Adaje said

“Northern Nigeria is bleeding and sinking with hundreds of Schools in Zamfara, Katsina and other part of the north currently short down due to banditry”

“The Buhari administration initially lunched the implementation of the safe school project which was to run for 4 years with the aim to address the issues of attacks on education, leading to international donor partners showing commitment to the project but now are totally discouraged by the attitude of the Tinubu administration towards financing of safe schools program”

“As a nation it is high time we begin to give education out must priority” he said.

