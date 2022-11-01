Security Threat a Challenge to Police – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked men and officers of the Nigerian police to use the current security threat to review their strategy in protecting the people, Daily Trust reports.

He said that their preparedness would also indicate their capacity to ensure a free and fair election in 2023.

Buhari, who spoke on Monday during the opening ceremony of the police conference and retreat going on in Owerri, the Imo State capital, called on the police to remain apolitical as the country prepares for the general election.

The President acknowledged that a lot have been invested into the election and nothing should be allowed to truncate it.

He noted that the police will play a lead agency in the success of the election.

He said, “The conference and retreat will allow to discuss police as a lead agency for the election, for a credible 2023 elections, our democracy remains unshakable”.

Buhari also reiterated his commitment to ensure a credible poll, saying, “My administration will leave a legacy of free ,fair and transparent election, I remain steadfast to this commitment.”

He also assured of his administration to sustain repositioning of the police force especially its welfare.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State commended the police for hosting the retreat and conference in the State and recalled that the earlier programme by the military recently has justified that the State is totally safe.

He promised to sustain the cordial relationship between his administration and the police and advocated that all candidates for the 2023 elections, irrespective of their parties should undertake an oath to remain non violent throughout the election.

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, said the retreat is part of the strategy for effective policing and ensure that their constitutional role in ensuring peaceful election

He said the police are reviewing the current security threat raised by the US and assured the citizens of adequate security.

