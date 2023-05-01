Sudan: Evacuated Nigerian Students Still Stranded At Egyptian Border

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCom) has said that the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) aircraft, NAF C 130, landed at Aswan International Airport in Egypt but the Egyptian border was still not opened.

The government earlier said that Nigerians evacuated from Sudan were stranded at Egypt’s border, as the local authorities demanded that normal visa protocols must be followed.

The first set of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan arrived in Egypt on Thursday evening but met the border closed.

Recall reports that Nigerian government had arranged for buses to transport its stranded citizens in Sudan to neighbouring Egypt where it would be safe to airlift them to Nigeria.

However, NiDCOM on Monday morning via its Twitter handle said: “The Egyptian border still not opened for our students, but and they say ‘We will not leave without our students.’”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari and the transitional president of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides in Sudan to stop fighting and negotiate.

