Tinubu Moves To Thwart Atiku’s Recent Petition On Chicago Records

In response to a new petition submitted by PDP presidential contender Atiku Abubakar, President Bola Tinubu filed a request to quash subpoena before the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Chicago, USA.

Atiku had filed the petition on July 11 in an effort to learn more about Tinubu’s academic standing at Chicago State University.

Atiku is requesting documents through his attorney, Angela M. Liu, including records of enrollment and acceptance to the university, dates of attendance, as well as any degrees, honors, and distinctions Tinubu may have received at the institution.

Atiku explained to the court that the purpose of Mr. Tinubu’s subpoena was to investigate the accuracy and truth of his claims. He also mentioned that Tinubu is currently the president of Nigeria and that he is involved in numerous legal battles over both his election and the legitimacy of documents proving his enrollment at Chicago State University.

However, in a response to the petition, Tinubu’s attorney Victor P. Henderson requested on July 19 that it be dismissed because no judge of the court heard the case and authorized Atiku’s subpoena.

He argues that because the petition only gave six days to comply—less than the 14 days required by Rules 219 and 137 of the Illinois Supreme Court Rules—it was presumedly defective.

He claimed that Atiku went on a “improper fishing expedition about a foreign public official using the subpoena power of the Illinois court.”

