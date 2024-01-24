Connect with us

News

Tinubu's Trip To France Is For Medical Leave – Presidency Sources

Published

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for France, a trip the State House described as a “private visit”, SaharaReporters reports.

However, sources  that the trip was for medical leave.

“President Bola Tinubu departs Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024,” Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“It is a medical leave because the so-called private visit is for the President to see his doctors in France,” a Presidency source said.

