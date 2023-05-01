Connect with us

Tiwa Savage Listed To Perform At King Charles III Coronation

Published

Iconic Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, has been enlisted as part of the artistes to perform at the coronation of the UK’s monarch, King Charles III.

The historical event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, London. According to reports, Tiwa Savage will join an array of celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who will entertain guests at the coronation concert and Big Lunch scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The coronation follows the passing of King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and will witness the official ascension of the monarch to the throne alongside Queen Consort, Camilla.

Tiwa Savage’s invitation to perform at the coronation is a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such an honour.

In a statement, the organizers disclosed that Tiwa Savage was selected as one of the few African artistes to perform at the historical coronation concert. “We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sound,” the statement read in part.”

Moreso Tiwa Savage while commenting on the development said, “It’s truly an honour to be representing Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time!”

The concert, produced by BBC Studios Productions, will feature artists including Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger, whilst stars including Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Sir Tom Jones will appear via video message.

