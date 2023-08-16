Under My Watch The Leadership Deficit In Kogi State Shall Be History – Okeme

The Labour Party Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming Kogi State Gubernatorial election has said that his vision is to build a Kogi State that works for the good of all. Speaking during his consultation with Kogi Stakeholders in Lokoja, Barrister Okeme Adejoh maintained that a New Kogi State is not only possible but unalterable.

The 40 years old enterprising Lawyer and Businessman who epitomizes the resilience and doggedness of the Nigerian Youth believes that given the opportunity to govern Kogi State, he will banish the leadership deficit that has left the confluence State of Kogi in doldrum.

He offers a 9 Point Agenda that speaks to the fundamental issues that bother the people and the State. He promises to address Security and Peaceful Coexistence. To ensure the prompt payment of Salaries, Pensions and Gratuities. To improve on Healthcare Delivery, and Educational Development.

He is also commited to Agricultural Revolution, Industrialization and Investment, in Infrastructural Development, in Youth, Women and Sports Development, and in Local Government Autonomy.

The Okeme Adejoh Campaign Organization, the Take Back Kogi Movement, and the Obidient Movement along with the many Support Groups that believe that a New Kogi State is Possible are massively reaching out to the People of Kogi State across the 3 Senatorial zones with the message of hope, and the reassurance that from the LUGARD HOUSE in Lokoja will come the fulfillment of the dreams of Kogites under the watch of Barrister Okeme Adejoh.

The Labour Party Governorship Candidate is an avid Obidient that prides in the 6Cs that underscores the leadership minimums the Obidient Movement craves. He has the CHARACTER, COMPETENCY, CAPACITY, CREDIBILITY, COMPASSION, and he is COMMITTED to birthing and berthing a new era of responsible and responsive leadership in Kogi State.

“This is indeed the Dawn of a New Day, a New Era, a New Epoch and a New Deal for our people, we shall serve our people with all our heart, we shall make the Confluence State Great again, we shall restore the confidence of our people in our shared values and build a Kogi State that works for all….” are some of the great and reassuring words of Barrister Okeme Adejoh. These words would perhaps define the entire moral fabrics of Kogi Politics, and set a proactive and progressive agenda for all those seeking the high of Governor of Kogi State, and any other State in Nigeria for that matter.

The Kogi Redemption Vision captured in the 9 Point Agenda of Barrister Okeme Adejoh and his Deputy Hon. Hamza Muhammed is the thematic script that seeks to reposition Kogi State for greatness, and such is the irreducible minimum of the Kogi dream that the Labour Party Governorship Candidate encapsulates.

To the good people of Kogi State, a New Dawn beckons. To Kogites cometh the moment, cometh the Man. And the man committed to building a Kogi State that works for all is Barrister Okeme Adejoh.

