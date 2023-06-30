US Supreme Court Outlaws Racial Preferences In University Entrance

The use of race and ethnicity in university admissions was outlawed on Thursday by the US Supreme Court, striking a severe blow to a long-standing practice that increased educational chances for African-Americans and other minorities.

One year after striking down the protection of a woman’s right to an abortion, the court’s conservative majority once more showed that it was willing to overthrow liberal laws that had been in place since the 1960s.

Conservatives applauded the court’s decision to rule against “affirmative action,” but progressives scoffed at it. The court’s decision was strongly influenced by three judges Donald Trump picked during his presidency.

In addition to calling the justices “not a normal court,” President Joe Biden expressed his “severe disappointment.”

At the White House, he declared that discrimination “remains a problem in America.” I think that racial diversity makes our colleges stronger.

But in an MSNBC interview, he rebuffed leftist proposals to restructure the influential Supreme Court, notably by adding to the nine justices who all have lifetime appointments.

That might cause too much damage, he said. “If we begin the process of trying to increase the size of the court, we’re going to politicize it possibly forever in a way that’s not healthy.”

