We Are Cleaning Up Underage Voters From Our Record – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is cleaning underage voters’ details in the registered voters’ record.

The Commissioner for Information and Voter Education of the commission, Festus Okoye, stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

When asked what the commission is doing with regard to underage voters and non-Nigerians, Festus Okoye said, “On the issue of the underage voters, this commission published the entire registered voters in Nigeria in various local government areas and all the registration areas.

“People have made their objections, complaints and claims. The commission is presently cleaning up the voter register. The cleaning up is an ongoing exercise and we are going to try our best to make sure that we go into the 2023 general election with a voter register Nigerians will be proud of.

“In terms of non-Nigerians voting, only validly registered voters will be in the position to vote in the 2023 general election. Any time Immigration Service sees any non-Nigerian with a voter’s card and claims to be a Nigeria, they should arrest him and make the card available to INEC and we cancel those registrations.

“Therefore, Nigerians should be on the lookout. If any non-Nigerian approaches any of the polling unit, they should alert security agencies.”

