We Have Another Buhari in Tinubu, Says Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, on Tuesday, positioned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as another version of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Doguwa, during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, argued that Buhari’s scorecard on security and education was constrained by the constitutionally provided eight-year limit.

“If you’re talking about the level of our education whether at the universal basic level or at secondary school level, even at the tertiary level, we have had a very significant improvement in that area,” he said.

“The fact is that Muhammadu Buhari cannot be expected to have done everything at the same time – four, eight years’ tenure of office cannot be enough to put back the messes and the problems we have encountered under the PDP misrule.

“We need much more than four, eight years to finish all those things. And the fact here remains that you now have another Buhari. You now have master strategists. You now have a master planner.”

The House Leader described the presidential hopeful as “somebody who can think ahead of time” with international connections and an exemplary governor of Lagos State.

“The belief is that the APC, now to be taken over by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will definitely consolidate and build on the gains already made by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a gradual process. Muhammadu Buhari has done his bit,” he said.

Speaking on security in the country, Doguwa said the situation had “improved significantly” under Buhari, adding that when it comes to the North-West, some of the factors to consider are the region’s population, level of literacy, and “our complexity.”

“But I want to assure you that we have raised (the literacy rate) to a very impressive level to the extent that – through universal basic education of places like my state, Kano State, where you have a governor who has declared primary and secondary school education compulsory and free – we have gone far in trying to really ameliorate the problem of school dropout or non-schoolchildren and I believe some other states like Kaduna (and) Katsina, where you have the digital governor, (Nasir) El-Rufai, have also peaked,” he said.

