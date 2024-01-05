Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why I Did Not Honour EFCC’s Invitation – Umar Farouq

Published

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), apologising for failing to appear before the commission to answer questions on the alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure.

The spokesman of the commission Dele Oyewale disclosed that the former minister wrote to the anti-graft, explaining that she is not disposed for now to appear before the commission.

He added that the EFCC has directed her to honour the invite without further delay.

Meanwhile, the suspended National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Halima Shehu has reported to the commission.

However, she is not detained at the commission. She is expected to report to the commission every day until the conclusion of the investigation.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Ex-Minister Umar-Farouk Shuns EFCC Invitation Over Alleged N37bn Fraud

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, on Wednesday, failed to appear at the headquarters of the Economic...

1 day ago

News

EFCC Arrests Nigerian Musician, Sanij-D for Allegedly Defrauding Briton N9.3m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has said it has arrested a popular Nigerian Musician known as Aniji Shedrack Chidubem, (a.k.a Sanij-D) for allegedly...

October 17, 2023

News

EFCC Remains Silent As Diezani Is Accused Of Bribery In The UK

According to Reuters, British police said on Tuesday that they had accused Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former minister of petroleum resources for Nigeria, with bribery...

August 23, 2023

Big Story

Abdulrasheed Bawa: DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman For Questioning

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa last night was suspended from office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to...

June 15, 2023

Copyright ©