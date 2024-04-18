Wike’s Loyalist Nwanosike Leads Thugs To Disrupt PDP NEC Meeting

Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Thursday, reportedly led thugs to disrupt the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Nwanosike, who is the chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, is a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Among many other things, a potential sanction for Wike was expected to take the front burner at the party’s NEC meeting over allegations of anti-party activities.

However, Nwanosike reportedly tried to force his way into the venue and came along with hoodlums. His intent, it was gathered, was to create chaos and halt resolutions by the NEC.

____

