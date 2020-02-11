1.4 Million Candidates Register for 2020 UTME

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said that a total of 1,434,632 candidates have registered for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The JAMB said this in a bulletin issued in Abuja on Monday and made available to our correspondent.

The board called on candidates to begin the printing of their examination slips from the portal for the optional Mock Examination, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 18, nationwide.

It reminded candidates that the mock examination is free-of-charge, except for those expecting to take the examination in Computer-Based Test Centres not owned by JAMB, who are required to pay the sum of N600.

The bulletin read in part, “The 2020 UTME/ Direct Entry registration is now 1,434,632, with seven days to go. The board has concluded arrangement for the conduct of the February 18 Mock Examination. The mock is at no cost to candidates, except the N600 payable to the private centre owners for candidates posted to centres not owned by JAMB.

“Candidates can print their mock examination slips, which are available online, to know when and where to take the examination. The mock examination, which is voluntary, is an initiative to prepare candidates for the main UTME and it helps candidates to be in tune with the rudiments of a CBT examination.

“Therefore, results from the mock examination will not be added or have any effect on the main examination. The board wishes to state that the era of regularisation or condoning illegal admissions is over.”

The board also warned the licensed CBT centres not to act contrary to the terms of their agreement and to avoid defrauding or extort the candidates in any way.

JAMB said, “This warning became necessary following complaints received by the board that some centres are turning away candidates simply because they did not obtain their e-PINs from such centres.

“Some centres have even constituted themselves into a cartel collecting commission from other centres and some vending agents for protection. The board is concerned about these ignoble acts, which are contrary to the terms of operation. All centres are hereby reminded of the nature of their assignment, which goes beyond mere profit. We request all centres to comply with the rules of engagement in order not to attract any sanction.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.