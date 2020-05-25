2019 Batch B Stream 1 Corpers Pass Out May 28 – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has announced the passing out of 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 corpers.

It made this known in a statement on Monday, noting that the event slated for May 28 would not be marked with ceremonial parades due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Service said the Certificate of National Service would be issued to qualified corpers at the Local Government level.

“A full complement of NYSC Officers have been mobilised for the distribution and shall do so from ten service points in each of the Local Government Councils.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned corps members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome,” the statement read in part.

The Service also urged the passing out members to observe strict discipline, orderliness, social distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of hands.

It advised members, who at present are not in their states of service, to wait till the ban on inter-state journeys is lifted before travelling to collect their certificates.

The Federal Government had in March ordered all corpers in the country to return home as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

