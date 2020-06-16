Boko Haram Commander, Abu Imrana Shot Dead

Abu Imrana, a Boko Haram commander, has been killed in a gun battle with soldiers in Borno state.

A security source disclosed this to TheCable on Monday, saying Imrana is among the insurgents who fell to the superior firepower of the military in the Marte area of Borno state.

Boko Haram renewed its attacks on military formations and north-east communities in recent times.

At least 150 people were killed in attacks across Monguno and Gubio local government areas of Borno last week.

A soldier and a policeman who were captured two weeks ago were killed publicly by the group.

The source said the late militant commander, coordinated the recent attacks in Monguno, Gubio and Nganzai.

He was also said to have participated in major operations around the Lake Chad region.

The source said he was formerly of the Abubakar Shekau faction of the sect but crossed to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Some of the military formations he led attacks against are at Garunda and Metele.

His death is no doubt a boost to the fight against insurgency.

