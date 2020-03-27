Buhari Applauds Atiku, Elumelu, Dangote, Others Over Donations to Fight COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent words of appreciation across to his rival at the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and other Nigerians who had contributed to the efforts against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in Nigeria.

Others in the President’s ‘thank you’ list included the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Segun Agbaje, Herbert Wigwe and their companies.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also charged other public-spirited and well-to-do Nigerians to come out to join the anti-COVID-19 efforts.

While also commending other individuals, groups and organisations that might have contributed aids in one way or the other, but whose good deeds had not been recorded in public domain, the President assured that Nigeria and her people would overcome the current travails through the spirits of nationalism and brotherhood.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the public-spiritedness of wealthy Nigerians and organizations for standing up to be counted in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The President commends members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, made of people like Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia of UBA, Access, GT, and Zenith Banks, respectively, for contributing N1 billion each, and being in the vanguard of encouraging others in the private sector to do same.

“UBA has equally donated the sum of N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pledged N50 million, while First Bank is partnering with government, the United Nations, and innovative technological firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under its ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.

“The President extols every other helping hand that has been lent by individuals, groups and organizations, which may not necessarily be in the public domain, noting that God who sees all things will abundantly recompense.

“President Buhari recommends these laudable strides to other high net-worth Nigerians and organizations, stressing that hand in hand, the country will overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic, and chart new course in nationalism and brotherhood”, he said.

