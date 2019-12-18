Buhari budget

Dictator Buhari Under Fire for Approving N37 Billion for National Assembly Renovation

President Muhammadu Buhari came under fire on Wednesday, hours after he signed on his birthday the N10.59 trillion 2020 budget, as he offered too generous gift to the National Assembly: a N37 billion fat envelope to renovate the complex.

“It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle”, Buhari declared at the signing ceremony, surrounded by National Assembly leaders.

However, his N37billion gift to the National Assembly has incensed many Nigerians, especially with comparisons made about what the fund could do in other spheres of national life.

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter, to express their outrage over the development.

