Dictator Buhari Under Fire for Approving N37 Billion for National Assembly Renovation

President Muhammadu Buhari came under fire on Wednesday, hours after he signed on his birthday the N10.59 trillion 2020 budget, as he offered too generous gift to the National Assembly: a N37 billion fat envelope to renovate the complex.

“It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle”, Buhari declared at the signing ceremony, surrounded by National Assembly leaders.

However, his N37billion gift to the National Assembly has incensed many Nigerians, especially with comparisons made about what the fund could do in other spheres of national life.

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter, to express their outrage over the development.

Our president have just approved #37billion to renovate a building that will house 109 people when our roads are bad, refineries not working, no drugs in our hospitals and so on. But if I talk, They will say it’s hate speech https://t.co/8mMT6x4Otw — Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) December 18, 2019

White House renovation cost $1.75 million dollars ~ News Desk But under in Nigeria,

Renovation of National Assembly is to cost #37billion ($100 million), And it was built with only N7 billion in 1999 under PDP Indeed Buhari has reduced the cost of governance Next Level — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 18, 2019

Where did Nigerians offend the 9th Assembly? How did they approve such idiocy: #37Billion Naira for renovation of the National Assembly & paltry #48 billion for capital expenditure in Education..No roads ..no good health facilities What kind of Leadership is this? pic.twitter.com/DmMzFxpxIs — Ebere Nwankwo Esq. (@eberenwankwor) December 18, 2019

If you are in 2019 and you can see all what Buhari is doing to we Nigerians and you still support him, it’s either you you are benefiting from his government or you are suffering from generational curse. #37billion — Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) December 18, 2019

Who we offend for this country.#37billion to renovate NASS.. Who do us like this. pic.twitter.com/qsN2tutGrT — S N O W kvng 🎱 (@majorwayz89) December 18, 2019

Bubu approved #37billion for NASS renovation Leemao🤣 Inside Abuja alone, there are alot of hospitals, schools, roads in horrendous conditions & aot of places inside FCT oh still lack basic amenities in 2019 but it’s the NASS they want to give facelift🤣 Misplaced priorities 😂 — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) December 18, 2019

#37billion to renovate NASS…as in…a building, just offices…

While our hospitals have few or no defibrillator,

Inadequate beds,

Few Ambulances,

Poorly equipped ICU,

Still using torchlight for surgery.

Even health education aspect is suferring To mention a few Why?? — Abiola Makinju (@biolamakinju) December 18, 2019

Our refineries are not renovated Ajaokuta steel company is not renovated Our road are not renovated But Buhari approves #37billion

for renovation of National Assembly Next level — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 17, 2019

#37billion

2020 Budget: Health – 46b naira. Education – 48b naira. Renovation NASS – 37b naira. They only care about themselves. They are not concerned about the wellbeing of this country. This regime and misplacement of priorities are siamese twins; inseparable. — Zaid. (@Zaid87905277) December 18, 2019

Incorruptible Gen. Buhari approved #37billion to renovate National Assembly built with 7billion. Mr Integrity “Buje-budaanu”🤣 At this point, nobody should wonder why Sowore is concerned to be twice dangerous than BokoHaram @ayemojubar @KikelomoSowore @adeyanjudeji @AishaYesuf — Patriotic Patriot🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@SeyiTunbi) December 17, 2019

National assembly was built in 1999 at cost of #7Billion in 2019 the so Incorruptible Buhari want to renovate it with #37billion, infact Buhari should be added as Natural disaster @BashirAhmaad when are you guys selling the country? — Emeka Eze (@Emekaezz) December 17, 2019

I’m big fan of this administration but #37billion of the tax payers money to renovate NASS is a big joke to me…. I did my NYSC in the NASS everything looks fine and okay there…why not build some schools or hospitals in some rural areas across the country?#37billion pic.twitter.com/Ong3aTAtKX — Deneey🇳🇬💭 (@Simk36) December 18, 2019

