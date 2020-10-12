#EndSARS Protesters Shut Down Lekki Tollgate, Major Roads in Lagos

Hundreds of #EndSARS protesters Monday converged on the grounds of the ever busy Lekki Tollgate, preventing vehicular movement.

The protesters, who started converging as early as 6am, increased in size at about 8am before they could form a human blockade of the toll gate.

Chanting protest songs, they said they had declared compulsory holiday for all Lagos residents, hence the blockade on roads.

The traffic snarl that ensued from the blockade spread to both sides of the Lekki Tollgate, spilling over to different parts of Lagos.

Not just were cars stuck in the traffic gridlock, commuters and pedestrians alike were stranded, a move that forced some of them to join the protests.

While most motorists made their way to the alternative route, the huge flow of traffic soon became an albatross.

During the ongoing protests, some reports had surfaced that the management of LCC, the company responsible for the tollgate, had deployed the police to harass protesters.

Reacting to the allegations, the company said: “Our attention has been drawn to the false information being circulated on social media that the MD of LCC has been instructed by the government to bring SARS and RRS to harass protesters at the Lekki tollgate today.

“Please be informed that this information is completely false. Ever since the protest commenced, LCC has allowed free access to all protesters at the toll plazas without any harassment by LCC’s security agencies.

“At no time did the MD or LCC’s CSO prevent anyone from accessing the toll plazas. Please be informed that this information is being concocted by mischief makers to cause panic and unrest to the members of the public and should be disregarded.”

Meanwhile, different protesting groups formed in their respective localities, thus giving wings to a broader scale of protest.

In Oyingbo area of Lagos, the protesters gathered infront of Tantalizers Fastfood while in Ojo, the protest began at the Lagos State University (LASU).

In Surulere, the protesters came out in large numbers and also at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) gate from where they kicked off the protest.

Other areas include Ebute Metta, Oshodi, Epe/Ita-Opo, Mushin, Ketu, Ikosi, Magodo, Shangisha and also Ogba.

Giving the acronym #EndSARS a new meaning, the protesters said while E stands for end police extortion, N stands for No more citizens killing, D represents Don’t ruin our future, S stands for Stop intimidating youths, A represents Arrest corrupt officers, R for Refine the police and S for SARS must end.

Meanwhile, protests are building up in Abuja, Ilorin and Jos.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.