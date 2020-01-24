Facebook Shutdown Nnamdi Kanu’s Page to Diminish His Popularity – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has flayed  Facebook Nigeria for allegedly shutting down the  page of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said  the action was taken by Facebook Nigeria to diminish the growing popularity of Kanu in his cause.

Powerful said the page had endeared Kanu to most people as it was used to expose the atrocities of government.

He said Biafra, during the Nigeria’s Civil War, suffered great denial of media space, and IPOB would not allow a repeat in the 21st century.

Powerful said, “We can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the corrupt government they are seeking to protect.

“Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s, a situation we are not prepared to allow in this 21st century.”

