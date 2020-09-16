GPMI Lauds Gov Umahi’s Massive Strides in Ebonyi

The President General, Global Peace Movement International (GPMI), UK, Dr. Mike Uyi has commended Governor Dave Umahi’s achievements in Ebonyi state.

Uyi who made the commendation in a statement he issued in London disclosed that in the past five years Governor Umahi’s administration had created lots of jobs through huge investments in road, health and education infrastructure without making noise.

According to him, Governor Dave Umahi had done a lot in Ebonyi State especially in the area of health.

“Just recently, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Rachel Umahi provided succor for 63 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) repaired patients at the National Obstetric Fistula centre(NOFIC), Abakaliki”.

According to the statement,

With the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19, across the world; and the fears that Nigeria stands susceptible, the Ebonyi State governor demonstrate proactive efforts in putting a rein on its outbreak in the state.

Describing him as a gentleman, Uyi said Go. Dave Umahi is a silent achiever who knows the pain of his people and such not relenting in his efforts in putting a smile on the face of Ebonyi citizens in terms of development.

Dr. Uyi said Gov. Umahi is a God sent and a man who believes in possibilities and had transformed Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital to a mega city irrespective of the economic recession that the country went through recently.

Uyi noted that Umahi had completed high profile projects across all the senatorial zones of the state.

“Governor Umahi is a pace setter and has distinguished himself in human capital development and he is achieving all these without making noice. Some of the notable projects in his administration are; two standard 700-metre twin overhead bridges at Presco and Akanu Ibiam roundabout, and a pedestrian crossover bridge at Ebonyi State University gate”.

The statement further said that Ebonyi State is very outstanding in terms of security and as such the Governor Umahi’s administration is not leaving any stone on turned.

“Ebonyi state is one of the peaceful state in the South Eastern zone of the country today. We are appealing to investors, especially Ebonyi successful business people to take advantage of the conducive and safe environment Governor Umahi is rapidly creating to set up industries in the state that would generate employment and forestall the outward migration of youths, while urging the governor not to rest on his oars”.

“The Western world is eyeing David Umahi for a better positive position to help Humanity in the shortest possible time”, Uyi concluded.

