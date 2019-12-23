Gunmen Abduct 6-Year-Old Bayelsa Commissioner’s Son

About four unidentified gunmen stormed the New Commissioner’s quarters in Yenagoa on Sunday night and abducted a six-year-old son of a Commissioner.

The abducted victim was identified as the son of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot.

The gunmen were said to have broken into the house of Talbot at the quarters located in Opolo and demanded money from the commissioner.

The Nation reports that a source, who spoke in confidence, said the incident happened at about 11pm adding that the assailants seized the boy when the commissioner insisted he had no money.

“Apart from the boy, the ransacked the apartment and left with some valuables”, he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said: “On 22/12/2019 at about 2230 hours, about four unknown gunmen invaded the residence of the Commissioner for water resources, Hon. Nengi Talbot, at the New Commissioners quarters Opolo, Yenagoa, and abducted his six year old son, one Antonio Talbot to an unknown destination.

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. Investigation is ongoing”.

