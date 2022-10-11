Connect with us

News

Police Nab Man for Job Scam, Sexual Assault

Published

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man identified as Joseph Godfrey, who specialises in luring unsuspecting female job seekers to a hotel and sexually assaulting them, Punch reports.

A statement by the spokesman for the command, Asinim Butswat, said the suspect was apprehended by the operatives of SWAT in Yenagoa on Monday.

It stated that Godfrey usually claimed to be a staff of Government House, Yenagoa, while promising his victims employment.

He was, however, nabbed after one of the young ladies raised the alarm over his alleged deceptive act.

The statement read, “Operatives of SWAT, Bayelsa State Command, have arrested one Joseph Godfrey ‘m’ 50 years for luring unsuspecting female job-seekers to a hotel and sexually assaulting them.

“The suspect usually disguised as a staff of Government House, Yenagoa, and lured his victims with the promise of job opportunity and employment.

“He ran out of luck on 10th October, 2022 at about 13hours when one of the girls raised the alarm and he was arrested at Opolo, Yenagoa.”

The police command said the suspect was being interrogated and investigation was in progress.

____

