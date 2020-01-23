Imo Bishops Demand Reversal of Supreme Court Ruling

Bishops and other Christian leaders in Imo State under the umbrella of the Concerned Church Leaders Forum (CCLF) have raised their voices against the Supreme Court judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and ushered in Hope Uzodinma as governor of the state.

At a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, the clerics, who spoke through the Anglican Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema, Chidi Oparajiaku, said the judgement ran counter to the facts on the ground and raised a lot of questions.

They questioned how the apex court arrived at its judgement, stressing that the ruling, “if not justified”, would set a bad precedence for the judiciary and democracy in the country.

The church leaders, therefore, urged the judiciary to review the judgement and serve justice in the overall interest of peace, unity, development and continued survival of democracy in the state and Nigeria in general.

“It is not that Christian leaders hate the newly sworn-in governor of Imo, who is undoubtedly an Imolite, but the judgement has raised a lot of unanswered questions. We are deeply worried at what will be the fate of future elections in Nigeria, if the courts are allowed to use technicalities to subvert the will of the electorate,” they stated. Anglican bishops present at the event included Chamberlain Ogunedo (Mbaise), Geoffrey Okoroafor (Egbu) and Dr. David Onuoha (Okigwe South).

