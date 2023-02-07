Again, Gunmen Attack CUPP Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, was on Tuesday attacked in his residence, barely three weeks after a similar attack on him in Akokwa, Imo State.

Recall that on January 14 in Akokwa, Imo State, gunmen on motorcycles invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt his house, cars, and killed his uncle and three others.

Ugochinyere, the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency, had then raised the alarm about the attack by the gunmen at his residence, calling for help.

On Tuesday, Ugochinyere raised another alarm of attack by armed men in an “SOS” message he sent to journalists on WhatsApp.

He said, “SOS, We are under attack again. My house is under attack again by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.”

Sources said the latest incident has thrown panic among members of his campaign team.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command had not been successful as of the time of filing this report.

Details later….

