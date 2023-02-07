Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Again, Gunmen Attack CUPP Spokesperson

Published

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, was on Tuesday attacked in his residence, barely three weeks after a similar attack on him in Akokwa, Imo State.

Recall that on January 14 in Akokwa, Imo State, gunmen on motorcycles invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt his house, cars, and killed his uncle and three others.

Ugochinyere, the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ideato North and Ideato South federal constituency, had then raised the alarm about the attack by the gunmen at his residence, calling for help.

On Tuesday, Ugochinyere raised another alarm of attack by armed men in an “SOS” message he sent to journalists on WhatsApp.

He said, “SOS, We are under attack again. My house is under attack again by armed men with explosives and heavy gunfire.”

Sources said the latest incident has thrown panic among members of his campaign team.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command had not been successful as of the time of filing this report.

Details later….

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Ugochinyere Confirms Killing of Uncle in Attack by Hoodlums on His Imo Home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives seat of Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has confirmed...

January 14, 2023

News

CUPP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Stop Use of BVAS For 2023 Elections

Nigeria’s opposition Coalition, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has raised alarm over moves to use a secret Court action to stop the...

September 15, 2022

News

Tension in Imo as Gunmen Invade Community, Destroy Properties

Izombe community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, came under attack Saturday as gunmen invaded the community, shooting and destroying properties,...

August 6, 2022

News

DSS Denies Killing Wedding Guests in Imo

Department of State Services (DSS) has opened up on the killing of seven persons in Imo State, who were alleged to be wedding guests....

July 21, 2022

Copyright ©