Insecurity: Nigerians Do Not Deserve What We Are Going Through – Jerry Gana

Former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana has lamented the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying Nigerians do not deserve what they are going through.

Gana stated this in Abuja on Wednesday when he officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s national secretariat.

“Nigerians do not deserve what we are going through today. We must take decisive steps that will help rescue our nation,” he was quoted as saying via a statement issued by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Nigeria is on the brink. The economy is stagnated. There is insecurity everywhere. Nigerians are beginning to doubt our nationhood. The political answer to the situation today is for PDP to take back power.”

The ex-Minister also commended the Prince Uche Secondus-led leadership of the party for its efforts in stabilising the party, adding that he was happy to be back to the fold.

On his part, the PDP Chairman Secondus reiterated the party’s commitment to rescuing the nation from what it described as misrule, adding that it was imperative to tap from the wealth of experience of leaders like Gana.

He also asked Gana to deploy his wealth of experience and intellect in the collective quest of well-meaning Nigerians to forge a direction for the nation.

“The main objective of the PDP is to rescue our nation from collapse. Our country is threatened and this is not a joke. We are confronted with guerrilla warfare and the very foundation of our country is being threatened,” he said.

“That is why the PDP is leading the charge in seeking a solution to the ugly situation our nation has been plunged into by the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.