Kanye West Gets 2% in U.S. National Presidential Poll
Rapper Kanye West received 2% of the vote in a U.S. national presidential poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies after the megastar announced that he was going to make a late bid for the White House.
Joe Biden took the lead with 48%, with Donald Trump coming in second at 40%.
However, when West is included in the poll, Trump’s numbers drop to 39%.
National Poll:
Biden 48% (+8)
Trump 40%
Jorgensen (L) 1%
Hawkins (G) 1%
When @kanyewest included in the poll:
Biden 48% (+9)
Trump 39%
West 2%
Jorgensen (L) 2%
Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9)
— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020
The poll was conducted July 9, less than a week after West’s Independence Day tweet declaring his intention to launch his campaign.
