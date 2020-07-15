kanye-west-releases-new-album–jesus-is-born–2019-12-26

Kanye West Gets 2% in U.S. National Presidential Poll

Rapper Kanye West received 2% of the vote in a U.S. national presidential poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies after the megastar announced that he was going to make a late bid for the White House.

Joe Biden took the lead with 48%, with Donald Trump coming in second at 40%.

However, when West is included in the poll, Trump’s numbers drop to 39%.

The poll was conducted July 9, less than a week after West’s Independence Day tweet declaring his intention to launch his campaign.

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
EntertainmentNewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Kanye WestPresidentUSWhite House

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Mourns Death of Nigeria’s First Female Combat Pilot Tolulope Arotile

Buhari Mourns Death of Nigeria’s First Female Combat Pilot Tolulope Arotile

News
  • 15 Jul
  • 0
Arotile’s Short Stay Impacted The Nation, Buhari Mourns Flying Officer

Arotile’s Short Stay Impacted The Nation, Buhari Mourns Flying Officer

News
  • 15 Jul
  • 0
Edo Election: PDP Confident Of Victory

Edo Election: PDP Confident Of Victory

News
  • 15 Jul
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top