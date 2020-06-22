Kidnappers Kill 3 in Abuja
Three persons were killed yesterday in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
The victims were kidnapped by gunmen in Yambabu Community on Saturday but were killed by their abductors.
FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed this yesterday.
Manzah, who did not give further details, said one of the kidnappers was killed by the police after an exchange of gunfire.
He said the command is still on the trail of the other assailants.
According to a statement by Manzah, the persons were abducted around 9.30pm on Saturday and an operation to rescue the victims and arrest the perpetrators was launched.
