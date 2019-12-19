MASSOB Blames Military for Nnamdi Kanu Parents’ Death

The Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra has accused the Nigerian military of fast-tracking the death of the parents of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

MASSOB leader, Uche Madu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the invasion of Kanu’s home in Umuahia, Abia State in 2017 by the Nigerian military foisted trauma and psychological challenge on Kanu’s parents.

The Madu described the death of the traditional ruler and his wife “as greater shock to the MASSOB and the entire people of Biafra.”

The statement added, “The leader of MASSOB described the factors that led to their deaths as the traumatic and psychological experience associated with the military invasion of the royal palace on September 2017. The late traditional ruler and his wife saw the Nigerian military ravaged the Afaraukwu community, they saw blood of unarmed young men and women flowed on the ground, they felt the vibration of Nigeria military weapons of warfare devastating their community. They were subjected to psychological trauma which later deteriorated their health even unto death.”

