Gov.-Matawalle

Matawalle Orders Closure Of All Boarding Schools In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

More than 300 students were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in the early hours of Friday.

More to follow . . .

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Bello MatawalleZamfara State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Matawalle Orders Closure Of All Boarding Schools In Zamfara

Matawalle Orders Closure Of All Boarding Schools In Zamfara

News
  • 26 Feb
  • 0
Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Abduction Embarrassing -Northern Govs

Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Abduction Embarrassing -Northern Govs

News
  • 26 Feb
  • 0
DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit – Afenifere

DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit – Afenifere

News
  • 26 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top