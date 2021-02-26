Matawalle Orders Closure Of All Boarding Schools In Zamfara
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.
More than 300 students were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in the early hours of Friday.
More to follow . . .
