Nigeria @61: Abdulsalami Asks FG to Recruit More Personnel to Tackle Insecurity

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called for the recruitment of more personnel into the security agencies to tackle the challenges in the country.

Addressing reporters ahead of the 61st independence anniversary of the nation, he believes equipping the security agencies with modern tools will go a long way to tackle insecurity in the land.

“More could be done – by strengthening our security forces, by increasing the number of people who are involved in security,” the former Nigerian leader said on Tuesday at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

“That means there should be more recruitment into the security forces and equipping them adequately so that they can face the challenge of providing security of life and property in the country.”

He commended the security forces for the sacrifice they have made in the fight against insurgency, armed banditry, and other forms of insecurity.

General Abdulsalami lamented that in the last couple of years, the activities of terrorists and bandits, among other criminals have destabilised the peace in the country.

He, however, called on Nigerians to play their part by assisting the security agencies with useful information that would help tackle the problems.

On the occasion of the independence anniversary, the former Head of State said the country has attained a milestone that deserved to be celebrated.

He asked Nigerians to remain hopeful and firm, stressing that Nigeria would remain an indivisible nation despite its numerous challenges.

General Abdulsalami, however, challenged the Federal Government on equity and justice, saying that was the only way to keep the country united.

“I want to use this opportunity to extend my felicitation to Nigeria and I wish us well. May the Good Lord look after Nigeria, may all these challenges we are facing today be surmounted so that we can build a formidable nation that Nigeria is,” he said.

“We have come a long way, nation-building is not an easy thing, especially where you have more than 250 ethnic groups and each and everyone is yearning for a place in governance.

“We have made progress – in terms of education, in terms of road infrastructure nation-building, as we saw it within the last 60 years, is a tremendous job confronting the government of the day.”

