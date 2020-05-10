Nigerian Troops Kill 20 Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno

Share Pin 0 Shares

Troops of 121 Task Force Battalion, Pulka have killed 20 Boko Haram terrorists in the Bama/Gwoza axis of Borno state.

The terrorists were killed, while soldiers were escorting Gwoza Caretaker Chairman, Saeed Sambo from Gwoza to Maiduguri, the state capital.

Confirming the incident Sunday in Maiduguri, Sambo disclosed that the insurgents ambushed the military escort five kilometres to Bama town.

He said no less than 20 insurgents were killed while many fled due to the superior firing power of soldiers in military escort.

“The six soldiers in the military escort are of 121 Task Force Battalion Pulka, a border community with Cameroon,” he said.

“They were providing me security, before sustain injuries during the ambush near Bama.

“The incident happened at about 5km into Bama town, 10am yesterday, (Saturday) after leaving Ngurosoye village.”

According to him; insurgents detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), followed by sporadic gunshots which were however; repelled by soldiers.

He said after the repulsion six soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries, while they fired rocket launcher that killed 20 terrorists.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.