Nigerians Condemn Buhari as Leah Sharibu is Forced to Marry Boko Haram Commander, Convert to Islam

After one year in captivity, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has been delivered of a baby boy after she was forced to accept Islam and married off to a Boko Haram commander, Sahara Reporters reports.

Leah, the only Christian student among the kidnapped students from Government Secondary School, Dapchi, Adamawa State, refused to denounce her faith and was denied freedom in 2018.

Despite calls for her release, the terrorists vowed to keep her as a “slave for life”. The Nigerian Government who negotiated the release of other kidnapped girls failed to secure the release of Leah, the only Christian girl who was abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Nigerians are reacting to the development on Twitter. See tweets;

Boko Haram abducted Leah Sharibu, forced her to denounce her religion, married her off & she’s given birth. And everything is going on like nothing happened! I’m so sorry dear Leah. Nigeria has failed you. We have failed you! This is beyond heartbreaking! 😢 — Ediye (@iamOkon) January 25, 2020

The worst news so far this year is Leah Sharibu giving birth for a top Boko Haram commander after she was forced to marry him.@NGRPresident Muhammadu Buhari failed to ensure her release when he can.

SAD — Oluwatobiloba (@amazingtobi) January 26, 2020

When General Buhari finally leaves office, remember he promised to rescue Leah Sharibu in his first term. He would have failed on that promise for 6 years. Her case is not isolated promise and fail of this clueless president — Ogbu Anu Kwa Nkwo (@Cassavaflour) January 26, 2020

#BokoHaram abducted Leah Sharibu sometime ago, forced her to denounce Christ, married her off forcefully, raped her continually, and now she’s given birth…

…And as always Nigeria is silent like nothing ever happened… Nigeria is really a failed state 😢 pic.twitter.com/9rKjJoA9RY — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) January 26, 2020

Northern Christians living in Northern Nigeria are being forced, coerced, manipulated, threatened to leave their religion for Islam but Twitter will tell you how impossible it is to islamize a people — Free Leah Sharibu ⚛️ (@elharsh) January 26, 2020

703!!!

Number of days that Leah Sharibu has been left at the mercy of terrorists. Raped repeatedly! Pregnant and then has delivered a baby boy to one of the commanders of the sect in captivity. Yet you say you have a president who’s a general and his name what again? @MBuhari LOL — Nimrod (@GhenhisKhan) January 26, 2020

I am not surprised at the incidence of Leah Sharibu giving birth to a cult leader. I am also not surprised at her being forced into Islam “Religion of Peace”. I am not surprised at the silence of my President Muhammadu Buhari. A step in the right direction @MBuhari kudos joor. — Isamotu Oluwasegun A (@andreajohn84) January 25, 2020

Muhammad Buhari the islamic President of Nigeria is thee sponsor of bokoharam and Fulaniherdsmen as well as ansaru. These islamists kidnapped Leah Sharibu who forced her to marry bokoharam commander. Leah has given birth now in the Forest — HUMAN RIGHTS (@HUMANRI18394421) January 25, 2020

No, Leah DID NOT MARRY that monster!

Leah Sharibu was raped.

Leah Sharibu was RAPED. Leah Sharibu was RAPED. Leah Sharibu was RAPED. Leah Sharibu was RAPED. Leah Sharibu was RAPED. Leah Sharibu was RAPED. LEAH SHARIBU WAS RAPED. Leah Sharibu is a RAPE VICTIM.#LeahSharibu pic.twitter.com/B4xcKIZZD5 — Fatima Adu (First Lady™) (@NaijaGoBeta1) January 26, 2020

This picture of Leah Sharibu says a lot.

You could see the pain and agony in her eyes but yet in there also resides strength and courage. You can only imagine what goes through her mind daily💔 pic.twitter.com/fmmms3toZ8 — SULEIMANic (@Danielsul3iman) January 26, 2020

LET’S CALL A SPADE, A SPADE. 1, #LeahSharibu was raped not married. 2, The Nigerian govt failed her because she is not a Muslim. 3, Boko Haram hasn’t been defeated technically and non technically. 4, Buhari belongs to some people.#Leah Bae, my heart goes out to you. — chinanu Ndumele CN (@CN4real) January 26, 2020

Adamawa CAN Chiarman killed

Leah Sharibu gave birth to a child

20 year old student beheaded

11 Christians killed on new year day. While these are happening, the failed govt of Buhari are busy releasing, training, and rehabilitating the Boko Haram terrorists groups. — Lord Fredrick Lugard (@LordLugard001) January 25, 2020

What boko haram has done to Leah Sharibu is not different from what the Buhari regime is doing to Nigeria. One missions, different tasks. Discerning minds know better. These Islamists are trying to redefine our nation. The Almighty GOD will bring an end to their reign. https://t.co/0aUb0CgjlJ — Sir Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) January 26, 2020

Just look at her. Even Patience @GEJonathan called a press conference and cried before the cameras for #Chibokgirls but our mummy here never seemed to care about the poor girl called Leah Sharibu. @OfficialAPCNg mocked patience for trying but look at who we have here. https://t.co/O6alQvi54Q — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with access to the terrorist group – Boko Haram – on Sunday disclosed that indeed Leah Sharibu was now a mother, confirming reports about her forced pregnancy, childbirth and conversion to Islam.

Why, I wonder, do we pretend that leaving Leah behind won’t result in pregnancy? Since the terror group announced condemning her to slavery, is there any step or collective focus on preventing similar occurrences? She’s a mother, but I don’t know about the gender of the baby. — Ahmad Salkida (@A_Salkida) January 26, 2020

