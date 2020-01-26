Leah-Sharibu-begs-Buhari

Nigerians Condemn Buhari as Leah Sharibu is Forced to Marry Boko Haram Commander, Convert to Islam

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

After one year in captivity, the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, has been delivered of a baby boy after she was forced to accept Islam and married off to a Boko Haram commander, Sahara Reporters reports.

Leah, the only Christian student among the kidnapped students from Government Secondary School, Dapchi, Adamawa State, refused to denounce her faith and was denied freedom in 2018.

Despite calls for her release, the terrorists vowed to keep her as a “slave for life”. The Nigerian Government who negotiated the release of other kidnapped girls failed to secure the release of Leah, the only Christian girl who was abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Nigerians are reacting to the development on Twitter. See tweets;

Meanwhile, Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with access to the terrorist group – Boko Haram – on Sunday disclosed that indeed Leah Sharibu was now a mother, confirming reports about her forced pregnancy, childbirth and conversion to Islam.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Boko HaramLeah SharibuMuhammadu BuhariNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

CALSER Wants Foreign Interest, INGOs Aiding Boko Haram/ISWAP to Stop in Order to Halt Attacks on Humanitarian Workers, Clergymen

CALSER Wants Foreign Interest, INGOs Aiding Boko Haram/ISWAP to Stop in Order to Halt Attacks on Humanitarian Workers, Clergymen

News
  • 26 Jan
  • 0
Politicians to Blame for Current Insecurity – Sen. Nyako

Politicians to Blame for Current Insecurity – Sen. Nyako

News
  • 26 Jan
  • 0
SERAP Asks Court to Order Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 Governors to Publish Their Assets

SERAP Asks Court to Order Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 Governors to Publish Their Assets

News
  • 26 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top